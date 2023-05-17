I remember a classmate of mine asking our third grade teacher: “Are you going to watch Elvis on TV tonight?”
“I sure am!” our teacher said.
My classmate said her mother couldn’t wait to see it. Then she and our teacher both squealed.
It was April 4, 1973, and what my classmates, our parents, and our teacher watched was Elvis Presley’s Aloha from Hawaii concert.
The concert took place on Jan. 14, in Honolulu, and was broadcast by satellite to many places at that time, but it was broadcast later in some countries, including here. Besides, Jan. 14, 1973 was Super Bowl Sunday (and I watched it, too, wearing my #39 Larry Csonka Miami Dolphins jersey). The Dolphins beat the Washington Redskins 14-7.
Satellite broadcasts are no big deal now, but the Aloha from Hawaii concert was the first entertainment special by a solo artist to be broadcast live around the world. Before that, “Our World” was a live BBC production on June 25, 1967, broadcasting events around the world, including The Beatles performing “All You Need Is Love” at Abbey Road studios in London. And before that, on July 12, 1962, the first live television signal was beamed across the Atlantic by satellite between Maine and Brittany, France. The broadcast included scenes of the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, remarks by President John F. Kennedy, French singer Yves Montand, and clips from a Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs game.
According to the Graceland blog, there was no set ticket price for the Aloha from Hawaii concert. Donations were given, and Elvis even purchased tickets for himself and his entourage at $100 each. That would be about $678 each today. The donations and merchandise sales went to the Kui Lee Cancer Fund. Lee was a singer-songwriter. The fund was established after his death in 1966. Elvis did one of Lee’s songs, “I’ll Remember You,” during the concert, which raised $75,000 for the fund (worth over half a million in today’s money).
I revisited the Aloha from Hawaii concert recently. The album, which was released in February 1973, was number one 50 years ago. It topped Billboard’s Country Music charts from April 14 through May 5 that year. Also on May 5, it reached number one on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart, knocking Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon out of the first place slot. The album also was number one in Canada. On May 12, Led Zeppelin’s Houses of the Holy slipped into the number one album spot on Billboard’s Top 200.
It’s the best we have of Elvis live in my opinion. I even had The Alternate Aloha CD, which was released in 1988, and was the recording of the dress rehearsal, which also was filmed a couple of days before the actual concert in case anything weird went down with the very new satellite technology. The Aloha from Hawaii album was certified quadruple platinum in 2002.
It’s fun to recall the anticipation and excitement folks experienced over that concert. It’s similar to Saturday, July 13, 1985, when some of us got up early to catch the Live Aid concerts that day that started in London and continued in Philadelphia.
According to the Guitar Aficionado website, guitaraficionado.com, after analyzing Spotify streaming data to gauge the most streamed artists over the past year in the U.S., they then looked at which of those artists were the most searched in each state.
Two artists tied for third place. Elvis Presley ranked first in Arkansas, Mississippi, Kansas, and New Mexico. Bad Bunny was the favorite in California, Texas, Nevada, and Florida.
“Across America, Bad Bunny was searched 1.75 million times on average each month over the past year. In contrast, Elvis Presley receives 1.94 million searches per month on average,” stated Guitar Aficionado.
Taylor Swift was the number one artist in 31 states and is the most searched artist overall, with 2.43 million searches per month on average across the U.S. In second place, as the most searched artist in seven states, is Rihanna, who receives 2.18 million searches every month and is the most searched for artist in New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina.
So Elvis still has quite a following, at least around here.
