A “Lunch and Learn” event will be held today, Wednesday, April 26, to discuss the Northeast Arkansas Airport Needs Assessment.
The meeting will be held at noon in the Pocahontas Room on the campus of Black River Technical College in Pocahontas, located at 1410 Hwy. 304 East.
