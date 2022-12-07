Lynn Christmas parade is Saturday
The Lynn Christmas Parade will be held Saturday starting at 1 p.m. The parade lineup will begin at the upper elementary on School Street. Following the parade, Santa Claus will be available for photos, as well as a bicycle raffle, to be held in the school parking lot. A total of 60 kid’s bicycles will be given away. Raffle tickets will be for students aged preschool to sixth grade.
Christmas on Elm Street open for viewing
The town of Ravenden’s Christmas on Elm Street is now open to the public for viewing. The event, located at 219 North Elm Street, features thousands of lights and several moving Christmas displays and is open nightly until 8:30 p.m. Free to the public, a special event will be held at Christmas on Elm Street on Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. Entertainment will include carriage rides, hay rides, train rides, hot cocoa and cookies, a Christmas movie and pictures with Santa.
TCF to host candle lighting ceremony
The Lawrence County Compassionate Friends will participate in the annual The Compassionate Friends’ Worldwide Candle Lighting ceremony on Sunday. The event will be held in the Lawrence County Meeting Room, located next to the Lawrence County Library in Walnut Ridge, at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
