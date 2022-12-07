Lynn Christmas parade is Saturday

The Lynn Christmas Parade will be held Saturday starting at 1 p.m. The parade lineup will begin at the upper elementary on School Street. Following the parade, Santa Claus will be available for photos, as well as a bicycle raffle, to be held in the school parking lot. A total of 60 kid’s bicycles will be given away. Raffle tickets will be for students aged preschool to sixth grade.

