The Lawrence County Clerk’s Office has announced results from the Dec. 6 runoff races determining the Lynn mayor and Hoxie City Council’s Ward 2, Position 1 post.
In Lynn, 61 voters cast their ballots to re-elect incumbent Van D. Doyle as mayor. Doyle received 44 votes while challenger Brenda Voyles received 17 votes.
For Hoxie’s City Council position, challenger Geneva Waldrupe beat incumbent Larry Couch receiving 30 votes total from Boas 1, Boas 2 and Boas 3 precincts, while Couch received 16 votes.
The runoff election was held Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m with early voting being held Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Monday, Dec. 5.
