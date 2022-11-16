The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) Division of Rural Services has awarded 22 community grants totaling $277,586.60 and one block grant of $75,000 to counties and communities across the state.
The Town of Lynn has been awarded a $5,292.10 grant.
“Our rural communities are the lifeblood of our state,” said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. “The projects funded through these grants help small communities leverage funds to meet critical needs so that they can provide a better quality of life for residents and visitors alike as well as make our state more attractive to new and expanding businesses looking to invest in economic development projects.”
The town of South Lead Hill was awarded a $75,000 Rural Services Block Grant. Through the program grants are available to incorporated towns and rural communities with a population of less than 3,000. Additionally, the community population must be at least 51 percent low to moderate income. Infrastructure funded through the grant may include such projects as new construction or renovation of community centers, fire stations, or multi-purpose buildings, and the purchase of fire trucks (pumper, tanker, brush, or certain service trucks). The match for this grant is 10 percent and may be comprised of in-kind labor, in-kind materials, or cash.
Under the Rural Community Grant Program, applicants from incorporated towns of less than 3,000 in population and unincorporated rural areas are eligible for up to $15,000 in matching funds for community development and fire protection projects. The program requires a 50 percent match for counties and communities to qualify.
