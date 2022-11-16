The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) Division of Rural Services has awarded 22 community grants totaling $277,586.60 and one block grant of $75,000 to counties and communities across the state.

The Town of Lynn has been awarded a $5,292.10 grant.

