Friday will mark the 25th anniversary of Northeast Arkansas’ Have-A-Heart Wishathon to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation.
The event will consist of a road block at the intersection of Main Street and Hwy. 34 in downtown Walnut Ridge, as well as a radiothon on the six Jonesboro Radio Group radio stations, a telethon on KAIT-TV, roadblocks, numerous school fundraisers, business collections and a phone bank in Northeast Arkansas.
To celebrate this 25th year milestone, a 25th Anniversary Concert Party will also be held in Jonesboro at the Arvest Ballroom, located at the Embassy Suites Red Wolf Convention Center on Friday at 7 p.m. immediately following the announcement of the day’s fundraising total.
In Walnut Ridge, a road block will be held to collect funds from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to road block captain Jennifer Archer of Walnut Ridge.
“Last year, we raised $15,000 in Lawrence County,” Archer said. “That was our best year yet. This is the 25th anniversary and we have some big goals. Lawrence County is so generous for this event and we really need everyone to come out and show their support this year.”
In addition to the road block, chances to win a gift basket filled with local items are being sold to raise funds for Make A Wish. The basket includes several items donated by local business, including a tricycle, weed eater, gift cards, candles, hair products, home decor and more.
Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. TO purchase tickets, contact Archer at 870-759-1252, Crystal Spain at 870-219-9247 or Kelly Duckworth at 870-637-3415. Payments can include cash, PayPal and CashApp, as well as an online link. The sale will end Thursday and the drawing will be held Friday.
All proceeds raised will benefit Lawrence County children through the Make A Wish program. According to Archer, there are currently two Lawrence County residents with pending wishes.
