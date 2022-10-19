A Doniphan, Mo., man faces multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed chase, which ended in a crash just south of Pocahontas.
According to the Arkansas State Police, a trooper attempted to stop 25-year-old William Bedford Craig for an expired license plate when he reportedly sped away. The incident started around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday on Hwy. 67 in Walnut Ridge.
During the pursuit, Craig lost control of his vehicle south of Pocahontas and crashed into a utility pole. An ambulance was requested on scene and Craig was transported to a Jonesboro hospital where he was treated for injuries before being held in the Lawrence County Jail.
According to the state police, Craig was wanted in Missouri for outstanding warrants and now faces multiple charges in Arkansas for felony fleeing, reckless driving, exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 15 miles per hour, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired license plate and driving left of center.
