A Doniphan, Mo., man faces multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed chase, which ended in a crash just south of Pocahontas.

According to the Arkansas State Police, a trooper attempted to stop 25-year-old William Bedford Craig for an expired license plate when he reportedly sped away. The incident started around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday on Hwy. 67 in Walnut Ridge.

