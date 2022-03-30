I think Dolly Parton is a national treasure who would fit in at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but she asked to be removed from the list of 17 nominations to be considered for this year’s induction ceremony.
Dolly tweeted March 14 that even though she’s flattered and grateful, she doesn’t feel that she’s “earned” the right to be nominated.
“I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” she wrote. “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy.”
She added that the nod has inspired her to do a rock album, which she said she’s always wanted to do.
Five of the 17 nominated artists or groups will be picked in May for induction this fall. Nominee ballots are sent to more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry. They are to consider an artist’s musical influence on other artists, the length and depth of their careers, their body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique. Fans also can vote until April 29 through the website www.rockhall.com. They can pick five entries once a day until the deadline. The top results only count as a fan ballot when it’s time to tally up the votes from all the other individual voters.
Out of respect for Dolly, I didn’t vote for her. The other nominees this year are: Beck; Pat Benatar; Kate Bush; DEVO; Duran Duran; Eminem; Eurythmics; Judas Priest; Fela Kuti; MC5; New York Dolls; Rage Against The Machine; Lionel Richie; Carly Simon; A Tribe Called Quest; and Dionne Warwick. On Thursday the top five vote-getters among fans were Duran Duran, Eminem, Pat Benatar, Dolly Parton, and Eurythmics in that order.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation says it’s not up to Dolly to decide whether she’s a nominee or not.
Some people have very precise guidelines as to what they consider to be rock and roll, and it upsets them when they feel those lines are crossed some way with the Hall of Fame. I consider all genres of music to be just different branches of the same tree. I like the way the foundation responded regarding Dolly’s statement: “From its inception, rock ‘n’ roll has had deep roots in rhythm & blues and country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture.”
A meme that’s been circulated on social media for years could have been written about me – the one that reads: “I may be old, but I got to see all the cool bands.” There are 351 inductees in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and I’ve seen 47 of them perform. It will be 48 if Rage Against The Machine gets in this year.
Some may not realize that early rock stars like Elvis Presley, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, The Everly Brothers, and Carl Perkins were topping Billboard’s Country and Western and Rhythm & Blues charts in the mid- to late-1950s before the Hot 100 chart was developed as a main all-genre singles chart.
Those considered to be primarily country artists who are already in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame include: Johnny Cash in the Performers category; Chet Atkins and Floyd Cramer in the Musical Excellence category; Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys, Hank Williams, Bill Monroe, Jimmie Rodgers, and Wanda Jackson in the Early Influence category.
Others from the world of country I consider worthy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame are Buck Owens and Merle Haggard. If not for their Bakersfield sound we wouldn’t have had Hall-of-Famers like Creedence Clearwater Revival and the Eagles. Jimmy Buffet, who inducted the Eagles into the Hall of Fame should be in there, too, as well as Gram Parsons and the Flying Burrito Brothers, and Emmylou Harris.
What about artists from the Outlaw country movement like Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Waylon Jennings, Charlie Daniels, and Billy Joe Shaver? Or other country crossover artists like Dolly – Glen Campbell, Patsy Cline, John Denver, and Kenny Rogers (who started in rock with The First Edition).
Artists become eligible for nomination 25 years after the release of their first record. Over the past 29 years one of the things the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has been really good at is snubbing people I think should be inducted. I’ve been unhappy with them since 1995 when Warren Zevon became eligible. There was so much more to him other than “Werewolves of London,” but he’s never even been nominated.
Another artist that’s never been nominated that I wish the Hall of Fame would acknowledge has been eligible since 1991, has ties to Arkansas (their mother was from White County), has sold 100 million records worldwide, is a Grammy, Emmy, and Academy Award recipient, and is the ONLY artist to have a number-one single on a Billboard chart in six consecutive decades (from the 1960s to the 2010s). Her name is Cherilyn Sarkisian, but you can call her Cher.
She’s definitely worthy, a major influence, and hers is a sound that has moved our culture for a long time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.