Countries are sending aid to Ukraine and its refugees, as well as putting sanctions in place against Russia.
Here in Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently mentioned in his weekly address that Hellfire and Stinger missiles going to Ukraine are made in Arkansas at General Dynamics in Camden.
“And every Javelin anti-tank weapon carries a Camden warhead,” he said. “Aerojet makes the propulsion system in Camden. The missiles are known for their power to destroy tanks, buildings and helicopters.”
He also directed a review of the state’s investments to stop any with Russia, and he reported that distributors in Arkansas have agreed to stop buying Russian alcohol.
“We need to do more, and I am hopeful that much more is being done covertly to help Ukraine,” Hutchinson said.
President Joe Biden has banned Russian oil imports and both Republicans and Democrats came together to easily approve $13.6 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and European allies. The Associated Press reports that about half of that money will go to arming and equipping Ukraine and the Pentagon’s costs for sending troops to Eastern Europe, with the rest going to humanitarian and economic assistance, strengthening regional allies’ defenses, protecting energy supplies and cybersecurity.
Major corporations are bailing out of Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Motor vehicle companies that have stopped production there, or imports/exports, or all of that where it applies, include Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen and Nissan.
Some companies suspending operations in Russia in varying degrees include: Airbnb, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, TikTok, Disney, DirecTV, WarnerMedia, UPS, FedEx, Hitachi, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Netflix, Nintendo, Roku, Sony, Spotify, Twitter, YouTube (and its parent company Google), Lego, Levi’s, Exxon, BP, Shell, PayPal, Goldman Sachs, MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Moody’s, Hyatt, Hilton, Mariott, Harley-Davidson, General Electric, John Deere, Caterpillar, Chanel, Estée Lauder, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Starbucks, McDonald’s, KFC, Papa John’s, Heineken, Ikea, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Philip Morris and more.
Many of these corporations have contributed humanitarian aid as well.
Some of us feel compelled to help individually, like my girlfriend, Kathy, and I. We believe many small donations can have a big impact, so we are donating a little something to go toward the millions of Ukrainians and refugees in need. There are personal reasons. She’s been keeping in touch with a former co-worker of hers from Ukraine who has just managed to get his mother out of the country and over here, and a friend of ours has a son in the 82nd Airborne Division, which is in Southeast Poland right now near the Ukraine border. We’ve been thinking about them a lot.
Here are some reliable groups that can put donations to good use. Their websites are included so you can find out more about them, what they are doing, and how to help if you decide to do so:
Razom for Ukraine: Website https://razomfor ukraine.org/
UNICEF: Website https://www.unicef.org/ukraine/en
The International Committee of the Red Cross: Website https://www.icrc.org/en
