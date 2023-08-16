Amanda Mathis of Jonesboro is the overall winner this year in The Times Dispatch’s annual Summertime Photo Contest with her first-place entry in the Summer Travels category of the contest.
This year’s contest was judged by staff members of Premiere Magazine in Paragould.
Winners of the contest were as follows:
All Creatures Great and Small - first place, Deedee Shaw of Black Rock; second place, Allison Howard of Black Rock; third place, Lena Hall of Walnut Ridge.
Expressions of Summer - first place, Rhonda Fowler of Clover Bend; second place, Alex Ditto of Walnut Ridge; third place, Lyndi Hodges of Walnut Ridge.
Fun and Games - first place, Cheryl Stocker of Walnut Ridge; second place, Audrey McElrath of Walnut Ridge; third place, Lyndi Hodges of Walnut Ridge.
People and Pets - first place, Deedee Shaw of Black Rock; second place, Deedee Shaw of Black Rock; third place, Alex Ditto of Walnut Ridge.
Sand and Surf - first place, Lyndi Hodges of Walnut Ridge; second place, Brittany Sellers of Bono; third place, Alex Ditto of Walnut Ridge.
Scenes of Summer - first place, Marcia Spradlin of Walnut Ridge; second place, Rhonda Fowler of Clover Bend; third place, Allison Howard of Black Rock.
Summer Bonding - first place, Beverly Wright of Hoxie; second place, Brittany Sellers of Bono; third place, Ginger Bratcher, Walnut Ridge.
Summer Rides - first place, Jennifer Gill of Walnut Ridge; second place, Lindsay Cooper of Walnut Ridge; third place, Brittany Sellers of Bono.
Summer Snacks - first place, Ashley Crawford of Walnut Ridge; second place, Kaylee Campbell of Walnut Ridge; third place, Ginger Bratcher of Walnut Ridge.
Summer Travels - first place, Amanda Mathis of Jonesboro; second place, Marsha Williams of Imboden; third place, Monica Thielemier of Walnut Ridge.
Wet and Wild - first place, Brittany Sellers of Bono; second place, Audrey McElrath of Walnut Ridge; third place, Amanda Mathis of Jonesboro.
All winning photos are featured in this week’s B section and will also be posted on The Times Dispatch’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.