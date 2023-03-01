230301-TD-mathews-photo

Black River Technical College (BRTC) Admissions Counselor Erin Mathews has been chosen as the president-elect for the Lawrence County Rotary Club from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

“It’s a pleasure to be a member and to learn more about Walnut Ridge and Lawrence County,” Mathews said. “As a BRTC employee I enjoy giving back to our students,” so it was a no-brainer to Mathews to join rotary where she can use her “passion to work for our communities.”

