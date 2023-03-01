Black River Technical College (BRTC) Admissions Counselor Erin Mathews has been chosen as the president-elect for the Lawrence County Rotary Club from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
“It’s a pleasure to be a member and to learn more about Walnut Ridge and Lawrence County,” Mathews said. “As a BRTC employee I enjoy giving back to our students,” so it was a no-brainer to Mathews to join rotary where she can use her “passion to work for our communities.”
Mathews said there are currently 30 members in the Rotary Club of Lawrence County who work on needed projects within the community constantly and help other Rotary Clubs on large projects when needed.
“Rotary wants to make a difference in their communities and the entire world,” she said.
Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and act to create lasting change across the globe, in their communities, and in their selves.
For more than 110 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to act on sustainable projects, from literacy and peace to water and health, they are always working to better the world, and stay committed to the end, according to rotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.