The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will conduct several public meetings across the state to seek input on an update to the federally required Statewide Public Transit Coordination Plan, including a meeting in Jonesboro.
Public transit coordination provides an opportunity to identify mobility needs in Arkansas and develop a consensus on how to meet those needs. The updated Transit Coordination Plan will allow ARDOT and its transit partners to further strengthen their resource management capabilities.
