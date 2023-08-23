In preparation for the upcoming solar eclipse set to occur on Monday, April 8, 2024, the Lawrence County Judge’s Office and the Lawrence County Office of Emergency Management will host a solar eclipse meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and will be held at the Lawrence County Meeting Room, located at 107 West Walnut Street in Walnut Ridge. During the meeting, topics to be discussed include emergency response plans and protocols, as well as the potential for economic growth from the event.

