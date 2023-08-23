In preparation for the upcoming solar eclipse set to occur on Monday, April 8, 2024, the Lawrence County Judge’s Office and the Lawrence County Office of Emergency Management will host a solar eclipse meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and will be held at the Lawrence County Meeting Room, located at 107 West Walnut Street in Walnut Ridge. During the meeting, topics to be discussed include emergency response plans and protocols, as well as the potential for economic growth from the event.
During the solar eclipse, Lawrence County will be in the path of totality and will be in total darkness for four minutes around 2 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2024.
Past eclipses have overwhelmed several small towns due to the number of visitors, and the upcoming event is expected to bring an estimated 1.5 million visitors to the state of Arkansas. As the upcoming meeting will discuss emergency response plans and protocols, all emergency response personnel, mayors, business affiliates and community stakeholders are urged to attend the meeting.
For additional information, contact the Lawrence County Judge’s Office at 870-886-1110 or email lawjudge664@gmail.com, or contact the Lawrence County Office of Emergency Management at 870-637-4676 or email oem@lawrencear.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.