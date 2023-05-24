Living Love Church will host a Memory Day Sunday service on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the church, located at 686 County Road 438 in Old Walnut Ridge.
Everyone is welcome to attend the old-time gospel singing and remembrance of our veterans. Those attending are encouraged to bring their instruments and join in the singing, as well.
