A Ravenden man has been arrested after police seized approximately one pound of methamphetamine during a search of a Pocahontas home.
On Wednesday, June 21, officers with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search warrant at a residence located on South Park Street in Pocahontas belonging to 40-year-old Brandon Swann.
During the search, deputies located the narcotics and arrested Swann, along with 34-year-old Danny Joe Isreal of Ravenden, who was at the residence during the search.
Swann was arrested and charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug premises, tampering with physical evidence and proximity to certain facilities.
Isreal was arrested and charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and fleeing on foot.
Both men were booked into the Randolph County Jail to await a bond hearing.
