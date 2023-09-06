Celebration of Life will host its annual Miss Sassy Pageant on Saturday, Sept. 23, in honor of Sydney Claire Sutherland.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. and will be held at Arkansas State University-Newport.
The pageant is formal wear and contestants will be judged based on their natural beauty. Hair and make up should be age appropriate.
Contestants will be divided into age divisions including: Baby Miss, newborn to 12 months; Wee Miss, one to two years old; Tiny Miss, three to four years old; Little Miss, five to seven years old; Young Miss, eight to 10 years old; Junior Miss, 11 to 13 years old; Teen Miss,14 to 16 years old; and Miss Sassy, 17 to 20 years old.
Entry fee is $25, with an additional $5 option for Most Photogenic – Natural, Prettiest Eyes, Prettiest Hair, Sweetest Smile and Best Dressed. All funds raised will benefit the Sydney Claire Sutherland Memorial Scholarship.
Entry fees are due Friday, Sept. 15, and may be paid by PayPal or check. To pay by PayPal, payments can be sent to sydneysutherland memorial@gmail.com with entry forms being emailed to pcallah an@bulldogs.k12.ar.us. Checks may be dropped off at the Swifton Middle School, Tuckerman High School office or Tuckerman Elementary School office.
For more information, contact Prisscilla Callahan at pcallahan@bull dogs.k12.ar.us or Kristy Sutherland at ksuther land@bulldogs.k12.ar.us.
