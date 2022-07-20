A missing Hoxie couple, who authorities issued a Silver Alert for on Thursday, have been found safe.
On Thursday, a Facebook post was made regarding the whereabouts of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Hayes. According to the post, the couple were traveling to Rockford, Ill., in a 2009 silver Ford Escape to visit their daughter and had not been heard from since Monday.
Shortly after the post, the Hoxie Police Department requested activation of a Silver Alert.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, law enforcement in Iowa contacted the Sheriff’s Department regarding the couple, who they found at a gas station having vehicle trouble.
The family of the couple was contacted and brought them home to Hoxie safely. The Silver Alert was cancelled on Friday afternoon after deputies received an 11 a.m. confirmation that the couple were safe.
