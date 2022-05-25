All local, county, state and federal government offices will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.
In addition, all banks and the U.S. Postal Services will be closed and no mail will be delivered.
Sanitation pickup in Walnut Ridge and Hoxie will not be affected as they do not have Monday routes.
Many businesses will also be closed in observance of the holiday.
The Times Dispatch will be closed, and those submitting news and advertising are reminded that deadlines for next week have been set for Thursday at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.