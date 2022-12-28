A Bono man, who was arrested in November for allegedly assaulting three Westside coaches, led law enforcement on a low-speed chase on Dec. 18 from Jonesboro to Sedgwick.
David Edward McFall, 53, of the 100 block of Craighead Road 120, is accused of hitting Bobby Engle, the assistant athletic director and football coach, Ryan Childers, a basketball coach, and David Smith, an assistant basketball coach, on Nov. 18.
On Nov. 21, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge McFall with three counts of second-degree battery/injures teachers or school employees.
McFall was released on a $5,000 temporary bond which Boling kept intact. McFall was issued a no-contact order and was required to wear an ankle monitor as terms of his release. He is also banned from the Westside campus.
On Dec. 18, Jonesboro police Sgt. Shon Morris responded to Interstate 555 and Southwest Drive about a suicidal driver. The Craighead County sheriff’s deputies had been looking for McFall.
McFall had called the sheriff’s office and he told them he was leaving his house in Bono with a firearm and made threats to harm himself.
Morris said he tried to stop McFall, but he continued north on I-555 and on U.S. 63. He said McFall was not fleeing from officers, driving recklessly or speeding.
McFall was not arrested and was allowed to return to his home.
“I caught up to units following the suspect’s vehicle with their lights on and sirens trying to get him to stop,” Morris wrote in his report. “We were staying with (McFall) waiting for CCSO deputies to catch up since it was their call and originated in the county.”
Morris wrote that an unmarked vehicle passed him and got between McFall’s vehicle and his vehicle.
When McFall stopped just north of Sedgwick, the driver of the unmarked vehicle, Bobby Johnson, approached McFall’s vehicle.
Craighead County deputies at that point left the scene, Morris wrote.
Johnson spoke to McFall and pulled a padded rifle case from McFall’s vehicle and placed it on the roadway. Morris recovered the rifle, a Marlin 30-30.
Johnson got into McFall’s vehicle and took the keys.
“I then spoke with (McFall) on the phone and he advised that the only firearm that was in the vehicle was the one we already had, and that it belonged to his son and was in the vehicle when he took it earlier today,” Morris wrote.
McFall told Morris he was not suicidal, just depressed.
Morris wrote that since Craighead County deputies had left the scene and JPD was “well out of our jurisdiction” and that McFall no longer had the means to harm himself, they decided to let him go.
Morris was critical of Johnson’s actions, saying getting between the suspect and law enforcement put people at risk.
On Dec. 19, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Charlene Davidson filed a motion in Craighead County Circuit Court to revoke McFall’s bond because as part of the bond he was prohibited from possessing firearms. She is seeking to have McFall held without bond.
