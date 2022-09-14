More earthquakes were reported in western Lawrence County last week, including the fourth quake in the region in less than a month.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the latest quake was recorded about 1.25 miles southwest of Lynn around 11:54 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The 2.1-magnitude quake had a depth of about 9.3 miles.
The USGS also reported a 2.0-magnitude quake occurred around 7 a.m. on Sept. 7, centered about three miles south of Imboden with a depth of almost 10 miles.
The two most recent reported quakes follow a magnitude 3.1 earthquake, which was recorded in Lawrence County on Aug. 21.
The earthquake occurred at 9:12 a.m. about 2.5 miles south-southwest of Imboden.
In recent months, Western Lawrence County has seen about a dozen small earthquakes, including two 1.7 earthquakes in June. In June, geologists reported a swarm of at least six quakes in the northeast section of Arkansas.
