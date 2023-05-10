A motorcycle wreck claimed the life of a Toronto biker on Monday, May 1, on Hwy. 67 near Walnut Ridge.
According to the police report, 41-year-old Nathaniel Justin Hunter of Toronto, Canada, was fatally injured. Hunter was traveling south on U.S. 67, south of Walnut Ridge, when his motorcycle, a 2008 Harley Davidson, left the roadway before striking the median’s cable barrier.
