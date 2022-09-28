220928-TD-mullen-photo-1

Dan and Naomi Mullen pose for a photo in front of a wall that pays tribute to the Mullen family who started the business in 1922.

 TD photo / Shantelle Redden

Mullen, Inc. is celebrating 100 years in business, and remains a successful business for abstract and closing services, as well as insurance.

“We are in good health and will continue serving our community as long as the good Lord allows,” said owner Dan Mullen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.