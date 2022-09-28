Mullen, Inc. is celebrating 100 years in business, and remains a successful business for abstract and closing services, as well as insurance.
“We are in good health and will continue serving our community as long as the good Lord allows,” said owner Dan Mullen.
Mullen Abstract and Insurance, located at 116 West Elm Street in Walnut Ridge, offers a full line of services including title insurance, title searches, real estate closings and notary public services, as well as a full line of property and casualty insurance.
Owned and operated by Dan and Naomi Mullen, the dynamic duo offer more than 40 years of experience each in the title business.
The company was started in 1922 by Roy Mullen after he became an attorney.
“Attorneys were akin to abstracting because they were the ones who prepared deeds. My grandfather, Roy, passed the bar in 1922 and started practicing law. He was really interested in the deeds of property and the history behind it,” said Dan.
“His wife, Lola, recognized his fascination with abstracting and purchased record books from another attorney for him to enjoy. She put a bow on the books and gave them to him as a birthday present.”
The purchase of the record books set off the business, as well as a love for records and the history of those records, which has been passed down through the generations.
Dan’s father, Lemoyne, graduated high school in 1947 and went into the service. He then returned home and began working for the company, as well as Dan’s uncle, Larea, and mother, Margarett. Around the same time, in the early 1950s, Dan’s grandmother started the insurance agency out of the same office.
The abstract and insurance business continued to prosper, and in 1976 Mullen Abstract and Insurance became Mullen, Inc.
Since the 1970s, Dan has worked in and around the office, starting out researching in high school. Naomi became an employee in 1979, and over the years has perfected her craft with titles.
“She’s very proficient at what she does and is extremely knowledgeable when it comes to titles,” Dan said.
Mullen, Inc. has continued to grow and expand, most recently adding real estate closings to their list of services. Over the years, they have provided the community with numerous resources and aid when searching for titles and dealing with abstract needs, and believe a large part of their success is thanks to great employees, such as current employee Jill Cage of Walnut Ridge, who has worked for the business for the past three years.
“We also had a lady who worked for the company for 40 years plus, Peggy Hooten of Walnut Ridge,” said Dan. “She worked on the insurance side of the business but also helped with the bookkeeping process. She was a very intricate part of our insurance business for many years.”
The Mullen family will celebrate the company’s 100 years with a drop-in reception on Friday, Oct. 7, from 1-5:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend and celebrate the occasion.
“It’s a fascinating business,” said Dan with a smile. “Most are proud to share the history of their home, and we really enjoy being a part of that history.”
