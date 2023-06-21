The music lineup has been announced for the 2023 Beatles at the Ridge Music Festival, which will be held Sept. 16, in Walnut Ridge.

Music will begin at Cavenaugh Chevrolet’s Rock n’ Roll Hwy Stage at 1 p.m. with Derrick Brandon, an exciting singer songwriter making waves in the music industry. Brandon will offer festival attendees a unique and versatile sound.

