The music lineup has been announced for the 2023 Beatles at the Ridge Music Festival, which will be held Sept. 16, in Walnut Ridge.
Music will begin at Cavenaugh Chevrolet’s Rock n’ Roll Hwy Stage at 1 p.m. with Derrick Brandon, an exciting singer songwriter making waves in the music industry. Brandon will offer festival attendees a unique and versatile sound.
Tanner Shumard and Jackson Forrester and Band will begin performing at the stage at 3 p.m. Originally born and raised in the Northeast Arkansas Delta, Tanner Shumard and Jackson Forrester and Band will include a list of modern and alternative country mixed with a basis of classic rock and western.
The band TRIPP will return to the stage again this year with a musical performance beginning at 5 p.m. at the Cavenaugh Chevrolet’s Rock n’ Roll Hwy Stage. TRIPP is a trio of 22-year-old triplet brothers, Treyson, JD and Chaz Stafford, from Jonesboro. Their unique country sound includes a touch of Memphis blues, Kentucky bluegrass and Southern rock combined with killer family harmony.
At 7 p.m. the Grammy nominated Liverpool Legends Beatles Tribute Band will take the stage. The band consists of four talented musicians and actors who were hand-picked by Louise Harrison, the sister of the late George Harrison of The Beatles. The Liverpool Legends will perform songs spanning the entire career of The Beatles and on through the solo years. According to the Beatles at the Ridge website, the Liverpool Legends will make the audience feel like they are watching the real thing with the bands’ precise attention to every musical detail, along with costume changes, vintage instruments and special effects.
