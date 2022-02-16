The Arkansas State Police have released information on the deadly head-on collision that occurred on Wednesday, Feb 2, on Hwy. 63 north of Sedgwick.
According to the ASP fatal crash report, Alexander Richardson, 25, of Wynne was traveling north bound in a 2012 Mazda when his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane and struck a south bound 2022 freight liner head-on killing Richardson.
On Friday, Feb. 11, the Lynn Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and the Arkansas State Police, were dispatched to another head-on collision on Hwy. 25 at approximately 11:47 p.m. The wreck occurred near the Lake Charles State Park entrance and injuries were reported.
The following Monday, Feb. 14, emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 361 and Lawrence County Road 216. One minor injury was reported. The wreck is currently being investigated by the Arkansas State Police.
