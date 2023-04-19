The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is once again participating in the National Drug Take Back Day in an effort to remove unwanted, unused and potentially dangerous controlled substances and over the counter medications.
The event will take place on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart, located at 1600 West Main Street in Walnut Ridge. Deputies will be on hand to assist members of the public with their disposal.
The National Take Back Day provides an opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications for destruction. These drugs are a potential source of supply for illegal use and an unacceptable risk to children and to public health and safety. This event is intended to bring national focus to the issue of increasing pharmaceutical controlled substance abuse.
The National Take Back Day program is free and is “no questions asked.” The drop off location will accept pills and medications in the bottle or in a bag or other disposable container. People may remove any or all labels from the bottles or containers if they wish.
In addition to this specific event, Lawrence County residents can use the secure drop box located at the sheriff’s office that is accessible at all times. The sheriff’s office is located at 501 West Elm Street in Walnut Ridge.
All items collected will be later destroyed using drug incinerator equipment. Anyone with questions regarding the event or drop off procedures can contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.
