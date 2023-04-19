The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is once again participating in the National Drug Take Back Day in an effort to remove unwanted, unused and potentially dangerous controlled substances and over the counter medications.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart, located at 1600 West Main Street in Walnut Ridge. Deputies will be on hand to assist members of the public with their disposal.

