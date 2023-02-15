The Arkansas Division of Aeronautics is analyzing the need for an expanded or new commercial service airport in the Northeast Arkansas region.

The airport needs assessment is being conducted by Jerry Chism and Richard Mills of the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics and Nathan Polsgrove, John Rostas and Blake Roberson of Garver.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.