A pair of infrastructure-related projects will be a part of the NEA Regional Landfill’s future as the landfill’s board approved requests at its meeting last week.

The board voted to waive competitive bidding to approve the project from Neptune Wash Systems of Hot Springs for a wheel wash system at the landfill.

