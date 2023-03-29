A pair of infrastructure-related projects will be a part of the NEA Regional Landfill’s future as the landfill’s board approved requests at its meeting last week.
The board voted to waive competitive bidding to approve the project from Neptune Wash Systems of Hot Springs for a wheel wash system at the landfill.
Executive Director Joe Pence said contractors that use the landfill have had problems with mud, dirt and other items getting on their vehicles as they deliver items.
Pence said the system will be a pressure wash system and will include a wash pad installed in the ground for vehicles to pull up to. As for the water, Pence said the system will run off its own basin and the project will be near the landfill’s holding building.
The project is expected to cost $459,950 plus any electrical work needed to be done.
The board also approved spending $48,078.90 for a tarp deployment system at the landfill.
Officials plan to use the system from Tarp Armor of Rogers to help with dirt at the landfill. The project was within budget and the board received one bid.
In other action, the board approved the minutes for its Jan. 17 meeting as well as financial statements.
The board approved check signing authorization for board members Mike Patterson, Keith Sutton and Shawn Brandon.
The board discussed a plan to purchase a Caterpillar 308 at fair market value that was coming off a lease, as well as tabled discussion over payment for damages on the back of a garbage truck until next month.
The board also voted to require Pence to serve as an authorized representative on discussions with ArDOT for a road sign in front of the landfill on Highway 49. Pence said ArDOT is working on an expansion between Paragould and Marmaduke and that the state agency has offered the landfill $1,000 for the sign.
