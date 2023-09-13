Citizens traveling on East Main in Walnut Ridge will notice that Fire Station 3, located where the old fire station and Fireman’s Hall was previously located, is getting close to completion.
Walnut Ridge Fire Chief Chris Jones said work is expected to be complete by the end of the year, but they are hoping the building might be available even sooner.
“It’s about 50 percent complete,” Jones said on Monday afternoon. “They are putting up bricks today, and it’s really taking shape.”
Joining the main fire station, located on Hwy. 67B North and the station located at the Walnut Ridge Regional airport, Fire Station 3 will once again give the WRFD a presence on both sides of the railroad tracks that split the east and west sides of town.
Jones said one of the main reasons for the need to have a station on the east side of the tracks is the location of the school. In addition, the Hwy. 67 interchanges with Hwys. 63 and 412 can need rapid response.
“With the trains nowadays, especially running super trains, which is basically two trains put together, it provides us and the Northeast side of Hoxie some added protection that they may not have without going around the bypass which puts about 10 minutes on your response time,” Jones said, noting the WRFD’s mutual aid agreement with Hoxie. “Seconds and minutes literally save lives and property.”
Located at 218 East Main, the new station will include two drive through bays, as well as office space, living quarters and a small safe room.
There will be a firefighter on duty at the station 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Jones said each shift has a captain, a lieutenant and an engineer.
“All the lieutenants on the three shifts will be running out of that station,” he said. “That gives us an officer on each side of the tracks in case we get split up.”
The WRFD currently has 11 full-time employees, counting Chief Jones and the code enforcement officer, as well as 14 part-time employees.
The code enforcement office will also be operated out of the station, so a firefighter/code enforcement officer will also be located at Station 3 during daytime hours on weekdays.
Jones said the station will be equipped with a pumper, a rescue truck, a Hazmat trailer and a brush truck. With doors at both end of the bays, the station was able to be set closer to the road.
“The old station we had to back off Main Street, which wasn’t really safe,” Jones said. “Now we can come in off Third Street through the back and pull through.
Mayor Charles Snapp said he welcomed the elected officials’ decision to spend the funds initially provided by the Federal government as ARPA for long term safety needs for the residents and businesses.
“The new station should provide services and protection to residents for well over the next 50 years,” Snapp said. “By building the new fire station on East Main Street additional benefits may also result, like lower insurance premiums if Walnut Ridge can qualify in the ISO 2 insurance category.”
Jones said Walnut Ridge’s current ISO is a Class 3, but he hopes to see that lowered.
“Once we get this station up and equipment moved around like it needs to be, my goal is to ask for a rating probably some time in 2024 and hopefully with some changes we’ll be able to obtain a class 2,” he said.
