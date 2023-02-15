230215-TD-traffic-light-photo

Desoto County Electric, Inc. installs a new radar and camera detection system for traffic signalization at the intersection of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. 91. Recent construction of the highways damaged the old detection system, and the new system will use a combination of video sensor and radar to improve traffic safety and efficiency at the signalized intersection.

 TD photo / Shantelle Redden

The traffic lights at the dangerous intersection of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. 91, located just south of Walnut Ridge, has been updated with a new radar and camera detection system.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, recent construction and updates to Hwy. 63 and Hwy. 91 damaged the previous detection system, and the new system will use a combination of video sensor and radar to improve traffic safety, as well as efficiency at the signalized intersection.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.