The traffic lights at the dangerous intersection of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. 91, located just south of Walnut Ridge, has been updated with a new radar and camera detection system.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, recent construction and updates to Hwy. 63 and Hwy. 91 damaged the previous detection system, and the new system will use a combination of video sensor and radar to improve traffic safety, as well as efficiency at the signalized intersection.
“The new system will work like an on-demand system,” said a member from ARDOT. “The detection system will only serve lanes with upcoming traffic. You will really see a difference in light traffic, as the signal won’t be alerted to lanes without traffic on it. Drivers should not have to wait for the light to turn green if there’s no other traffic on the road.”
The new system was installed on Friday by Desoto County Electric, Inc., out of Horn Lake, Miss.
According to ARDOT, technology for the installed system has been around for about 10 years, yet is new to the area.
“They are really unusual for around here,” said Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp. “If a vehicle is heading toward Jonesboro from Hoxie at a high rate of speed, the new system can calibrate the speed of the upcoming vehicle. The sensors will tell the system that someone is coming, and at the rate of speed they are going, there’s no way he’ll be able to get stopped at the red light.”
Mayor Snapp stated that the state is paying for the devices, while the City of Walnut Ridge is paying installation costs.
