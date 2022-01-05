The following is part two of a compilation of some of the highlights of The Times Dispatch’s coverage in 2021.
July
Donna Pinkston, Hoxie High School counselor, retired after 40 years in education.
Dustin Hunter Drope, 28 of Paragould, died in a crop-duster crash in Greene County. He was a pilot for Wallin Agri Aviation in Walnut Ridge.
A regional job fair was hosted by the Lawrence County and Randolph County Chambers of Commerce and the Northeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority.
August
For the second year in a row, the Beatles at the Ridge festival, held in downtown Walnut Ridge in September, was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.
Samera Orrantia of Smithville was crowned Miss Lawrence County during the Lawrence County Fair Pageants at Imboden.
Census numbers were released and showed an overall decline of 6.9 percent in the Lawrence County population from 2010 to 2020.
County Judge John Thomison and County Sheriff Jeff Yates announced they would not seek re-election to those positions.
Big Boy No. 4014 drew a big crowd when the steam engine stopped in Walnut Ridge as part of a tour.
September
Jaylane Joslin, 30, of Alicia, pleaded guilty to murder in the first degree in connection with the death of his wife, Kelsey Joslin, 24. He received a 30-year sentence.
Enrollment at Williams Baptist University climbed for the third consecutive year with the number of on-campus students rising to 600 for the fall semester.
Adam Staples of Walnut Ridge spoke at the Arkansas 9/11 Ceremony in Little Rock. He is a survivor of the attack on the World Trade Center.
The old Sonic building in Walnut Ridge was demolished to make way for new stalls, a new playground and a volleyball court for the new Sonic restaurant.
October
A plea deal resulted in a life in prison sentence for Quake Lewellyn, 29, of Jonesboro, who was facing charges in the murder of Sydney Sutherland, 25, of Newport. The case was scheduled to be heard in Lawrence County, but was settled before the court date.
County Clerk Tina Stowers announced she would not seek re-election to that position.
Kaitlyn Neidecker, with the Lawrence County 911 Center, was chosen as the 2021 Arkansas Dispatcher of the Year.
November
Maddyson Lamb of Imboden was crowned homecoming queen at Arkansas State University.
Walnut Ridge voters cast their ballots in favor of changing the term length for city council members to four years during a special city election.
The Hoxie Mustang football team completed the regular season undefeated and advanced to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs where they fell to the McGehee Owls, who were also undefeated.
December
Walnut Ridge residents Adam Staples, Brody VanWinkle and Jonathan Quesada completed the Ironman triathlon in Panama City, Fla.
Bishop Gary Mueller helped Rev. Beth Perdue, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Walnut Ridge, and the local congregation celebrate the 100th birthday of the church’s building.
Sedgwick Fire Chief Wesley Adams died a result of injuries he received when he was struck by a vehicle while working at an accident scene on Highway 63.
