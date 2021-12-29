The following is part one of a compilation of some of the highlights of The Times Dispatch’s coverage in 2021.
January
Lady Mustang Jaedyn Brown was honored for recording 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds following Hoxie’s victory over Harrisburg in senior girls action.
Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp reported that the number of construction permits issued by the city continues to increase. Among building projects underway were Sonic’s expansion, the new Greenhouse Cottages and new apartments off B Avenue.
Renee Bland was announced as the new executive director of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. She was joined on the Chamber staff by Anita Davidson, the new office manager.
February
Chris Jones was named as the new Walnut Ridge fire chief, replacing Frank Owens, who retired after 28 years as a firefighter.
The Lawrence County Extension Service moved to its new office, located in a different part of the USDA building on West Main Street.
Walnut Ridge High School senior Bailey Augustine celebrated her 2,000th point as a Lady Bobcat.
Winter storms dumped several inches of snow on Lawrence County causing road problems, electric shortage issues and school closures for over a week.
March
Gov. Asa Hutchinson lifted most COVID-19 safety restrictions as numbers declined across the state and in Lawrence County.
The City of Walnut Ridge accepted a $4.1 million bid from Robertson Construction in Poplar Bluff, Mo., for a new wastewater treatment facility.
Several apartments at the Rose Garden Estates complex in Hoxie were destroyed by an early-morning fire on March 22.
Lawrence County’s COVID-19 active case count dropped to two, as the state’s mask mandate was slated to end.
April
Dairy King in Portia was named as a finalist in the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce held a one-day strategic planning retreat at the Northeast Arkansas Education Cooperative with Community Growth Strategies, LLC.
May
A storm system with strong winds caused extensive damage in Lawrence County, including downed trees and power lines, as well as structural damage in Walnut Ridge.
A standing-room only crowd attended a public hearing at Hoxie School regarding High School Principal Lori McKenzie, who had been placed on administrative leave. She was reinstated at the conclusion of the hearing.
Andrew and Kristal Jones of Alicia were named as the 2021 Lawrence County Farm Family of the Year.
The Walnut Ridge baseball team and Hoxie softball team both advanced to the finals of the respective state tournaments.
Darlene Moore, longtime choral music instructor at Walnut Ridge High School, was honored with a retirement celebration.
June
The Portia Picnic enjoyed a successful year after taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hoxie City Council approved a lease for the Historic Highway 67 from Hoxie to the city limits of Minturn. Mayor Dennis Coggins said plans were to develop the old roadway into a biking trail.
The Times Dispatch announced a move of its office from 225 West Main in Walnut Ridge to 208 West Main.
