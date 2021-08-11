For the second year in a row the Beatles at the Ridge festival held in downtown Walnut Ridge has been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.
Organizers were making plans for a scaled back version of the event to be held on Sept. 18, but as cases continue to rise in the region and state, the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Board opted to err on the side of caution.
“Due to the recent heightening of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout our region and state, the Lawrence County Chamber Board has voted unanimously to cancel the 2021 Beatles at the Ridge Festival,” Josh Conlee, board chair, said in a statement released on Aug. 4, following a Chamber Board meeting.
Conlee said the Chamber Board deemed the risk of holding the festival and potential to worsen the public health emergency as too great to continue this year’s preparations.
“While this cancellation disappoints all of us, the Chamber Board remains committed to the event’s annual success with plans for next year’s Beatles at the Ridge festival already underway,” he said. “We look forward to seeing all of Lawrence County in 2022 and beyond.”
