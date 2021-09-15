A Walnut Ridge woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Sharp County, according to the preliminary crash summary released by the Arkansas State Police.
Melissa R. Ragan, 51, was traveling southbound on Highway 63 at Martin Creek at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the centerline.
The 2005 Pontiac Montana then left the roadway and struck the tree line sideways, causing the vehicle to roll several times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
A memorial service for Ragan will be held at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge at a later date. A full obituary can be found inside this edition of The Times Dispatch.
