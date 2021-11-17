A three-vehicle accident Thursday evening on Highway 63 resulted in the death of a child, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary released by the Arkansas State Police.
According to the report, the accident occurred at 5:16 p.m. when a 2009 Nissan Maxima, driven by Matthew Simmons, 36, of Walnut Ridge, was traveling southbound on Highway 63 in the inside left traffic lane behind a southbound 2010 GMC Sierra.
The Maxima passed the Sierra in the outside traffic lane. As it began to merge back into the inside lane, the rear of the Maxima struck the front of the Sierra causing it to slide sideways into the turning lane.
The Maxima then struck a 2000 Dodge Durango, driven northbound by Eddie Hampton, 37 of Walnut Ridge, which had entered the center turn lane to make a turn. After the Maxima hit the Durango, it overturned and came to a rest in the northbound ditch.
A minor female passenger in the Maxima was reported as deceased, and a minor male passenger was transported with injuries. Simmons was also transported with injuries, as was an adult passenger in the Maxima, Nickie Ivy, 31, of Walnut Ridge.
Hampton was also reported as injured. The driver of the Sierra was not identified.
