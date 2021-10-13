Two separate accidents claimed the lives of two Black Rock residents according to the fatal crash summaries released by the Arkansas State Police.
Curtis Humes, 22, of Black Rock died in a two-vehicle accident on Oct. 7, and Bobby Lee McCormick, 37, of Black Rock died as the result of a one-vehicle accident on Oct. 5.
McCormick was traveling westbound on Highway 90 in Randolph County, near the intersection with Hepler Road, on a 2005 Honda X 13 motorcycle. At approximately 12:24 p.m., the vehicle failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and left the roadway on the right side.
The Honda entered the ditch and overturned, causing the driver to be thrown from the motorcycle, according to ASP Cpl. Nicholas Poulsen.
Humes was traveling southbound on Highway 115 in Lawrence County at 8:06 p.m. on a 2000 Honda V3W when a northbound 2016 Ford F-150 attempted to turn into a private driveway pulling into the path of the motorcycle.
The front of the Honda collided with the passenger side or the Ford, according to ASP Trooper Brady Bates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.