The number of active cases of COVID-19 among Lawrence County residents dropped into single digits during the past week, according to data released by the Arkansas Department of Health.
As of Tuesday morning, the ADH website reported five active cases for the county, a decrease of 10 from last week’s total.
The active case count has steadily declined over the past several weeks, dropping from 59 to 29 to 15 and now to five.
The county saw 61 new cases reported during the seven-day period, increasing from 5,136 to 5,197.
While the 61 new cases were almost double the 35 new cases reported the previous week, the number of recoveries still outpaced the number of new cases.
Lawrence County had 69 added to the recovered list bringing that total to 5,118, up from 5,049 the previous Tuesday.
The department of health has reported two new COVID-related deaths among Lawrence County residents during the past seven days. According to the ADH website Tuesday morning, Lawrence County had 74 deaths reported, up from 72 the previous Tuesday.
