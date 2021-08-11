The active COVID-19 case count among Lawrence County residents has nearly doubled in the past week, according to information reported by the Arkansas Department of Health.
After two weeks with the case count being in the 40s, last week at 49 and the previous week at 48, the ADH website reported the active case count for Lawrence County at 90 as of Tuesday morning.
The ADH data shows that Lawrence County had 71 new cases of the virus over the seven-day period, as the total cumulative case count increased to 2,375 from 2,304 the previous week.
During the same time span, 30 recoveries were reported, bringing that total to 2,242, up from 2,212 a week ago.
The number of COVID-related deaths among Lawrence County residents remains unchanged at 43.
The increase in cases in the area and throughout the state has led to the cancellation of some events, including the Beatles at the Ridge Festival (see related story).
