The active case count of COVID-19 cases among Lawrence County residents has remained steady over the past week as the Arkansas Department of Health has reported almost identical figures for new cases and recoveries.
The total cumulative case count for the county is now at 2,304, according the ADH, up from 2,268 the previous week. Those 36 new cases were offset by 35 new recoveries.
The Department of Health reports 2,212 Lawrence County residents have recovered from the virus, up from the 2,177 reported a week ago.
The active case count for the county is now at 49, up just one from the 48 reported last Tuesday.
The number of COVID-related deaths among Lawrence County residents remains unchanged at 43.
Several attend vaccine clinic
Lawrence Healthcare held a walk-in vaccination clinic on Thursday afternoon at the Main Street Church of Christ.
Josh Conlee, president of Lawrence Healthcare, said there was an excellent turnout.
“We had over 60 vaccines given,” he said. “We are looking forward to doing another event in a few weeks.”
Hospitalizations spike statewide
Arkansas reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths Monday and its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
The ADH reported 81 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, bringing the state’s total to 1,220. The department said 451 of those patients are under intensive care and 250 are on ventilators.
The state’s coronavirus hospitalizations are nearing the high of 1,371 set in January. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson pleaded with residents to get vaccinated, noting that nearly all of the hospitalizations the state has seen are among the unvaccinated. Only about 36 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.
“Do your part to help,” Hutchinson tweeted. “Hospitals are full & the only remedy is for more Arkansans to be vaccinated.”
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the state now totals 6,199. The state’s virus cases on Monday rose by 844.
Arkansas’ cases and hospitalizations have climbed in recent weeks because of the delta variant of the virus and the state’s low vaccination rate. Arkansas ranks third in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.
