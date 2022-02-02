After the number of COVID-19 active cases jumped by 83 last week, this week saw that number decline by almost the same amount.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, Lawrence County had 331 active cases as of Tuesday morning, compared to 417 the previous week and 329 two weeks ago.
The 86 case reduction represents a nearly 21 percent drop in active cases for the county, on the heels of the previous week’s increase of slightly more than 21 percent.
According to the ADH website, the county has seen 263 new cases in the past seven days. The new cumulative case total is 4,730, compared to 4,467 last Tuesday.
The number of new cases also indicates a decline in the virus after 307 new cases were reported the previous week.
Recoveries this week outpaced new cases with 348 added to the recovered list for Lawrence County.
The ADH did report one additional COVID-related death among Lawrence County residents, bringing that total to 65.
More testing kits available
The Arkansas Department of Health has announced a new program, Project ACT, a public-private partnership supported by the Rockefeller Foundation.
The purpose is to get more at-home tests in the hands of those who are most at risk of catching the virus.
Project ACT will initially deliver 1.1 million tests to residents of six states, including Arkansas, before expanding access across the country.
“Access to testing has been a crucial part of COVID-19 response, especially during the omicron surge,” Dr. Jose Romero, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said. “I am glad Arkansas is able to participate in the partnership to provide even more free rapid tests to our citizens.”
Each household will receive one kit with five tests within one to two weeks after ordering at no cost.
More information about eligibility can be found at www.ArkansasCovidTests.org.
