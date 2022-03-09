As statewide COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline, Lawrence County’s active case count dropped to 15 this week, according to information released by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The new active case count reflects a 14-case drop, nearly a 50 percent decrease from the 29 active cases reported a week ago. This is the second week in a row the active case count has been cut in half, as the previous week showed a decrease from 59 active cases to 29.
Only 35 new cases were added for the county, while 46 were added to the recovered list during the seven-day period.
According to the ADH website, the county now has 5,049 on the recovered list, up from 5,003 a week ago. The cumulative case count among Lawrence County residents was reported at 5,136, up from 5,101 the previous week.
The department of health has reported three new COVID-related deaths among Lawrence County residents during the past seven days. According to the ADH website Tuesday morning, Lawrence County had 72 deaths reported, up from 69 the previous Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.