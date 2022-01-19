As the new cases of COVID-19 continue to outpace the people being added to the recovered list, the number of active cases in Lawrence County has seen another dramatic increase.
As of Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health was reporting 329 active cases in Lawrence County, up 130 cases from the 199 reported a week ago.
According to the ADH website, the county has seen 267 new cases added this week, following a week when 150 cases were added. The new cumulative case total is 4,160, up from last week’s 3,893.
There were 137 added to the recovered list during the seven-day period, bringing that total to 3,767, up from the 3,630 reported the previous Tuesday.
The number of Covid-related deaths among Lawrence County residents remains unchanged at 64.
Trend expected to continue
Experts at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Public Health (COPH), in its latest update on trends, predicts Arkansas will have a 36 percent increase in daily new cases over the next 30 days.
“The pandemic in Arkansas is changing so rapidly week-to-week, the pandemic is outrunning our models,” the UAMS report, released late Friday, said. “By this we mean, actual increases are so steep on a daily basis, our projections are behind the day after the models are run.”
Still, the UAMS scientists contend it’s not inevitable that everyone will become infected.
“If we all use the simple public health tools available to us we can prevent an Omicron infection. In combination, up-to-date vaccinations (two plus a booster), conscientious mask wearing and avoiding large groups of people significantly reduce the risk of Omicron infection.”
