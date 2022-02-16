Lawrence County had more new cases of COVID-19 added this week than the previous week, according to Arkansas Department of Health reports, but recoveries continue to climb even faster, leading to a reduction in active cases yet again.
As of Tuesday morning, the ADH reported 93 active cases in the county, exactly half the total of 186 active cases reported the previous Tuesday and a reduction of more than 70 percent from the 331 reported the week prior to that.
This reduction of active cases comes despite 142 new cases being reported in the county, bringing the new cumulative case total to 4,987, up from 4,845 a week ago. The previous week only saw 115 new cases.
Recoveries continue to outpace new cases with 235 added to the recovered list for Lawrence County in the past seven days. The new total for recoveries, as of Tuesday is 4,827, up from 4,592 a week ago. This follows a week when 258 were added to the recovered list.
The number of COVID-related deaths among Lawrence County residents remained unchanged at 67.
