While the number of COVID-19 infections has remained relatively low in Lawrence County during the past month, the county has had four additional COVID-related deaths reported by the Arkansas Department of Health since the last TD report near the end of April.
According to the ADH website, 81 residents of Lawrence County have died, at least partially due to the disease, since the virus first arrived in Arkansas, three of those in the past two weeks. The new count is an increase of four from the 77 reported in the April 20 edition of The Times Dispatch.
The active case count is back in double digits, as well, with the current case count listed at 31. At the end of April the number of active cases was staying below 10 for the county.
In total, Lawrence County has seen 73 new cases reported since April 19, bringing the new cumulative case count to 5,368. Forty-four have been listed as recovered during the same time period, bringing that total to 5,256.
The active case count will continue to climb as long as new cases outpace recoveries, which is happening statewide, as well.
