The Arkansas Department of Health has reported two COVID-related deaths among Lawrence County residents during the past week.
After months with no change in the death total, the ADH website reports Lawrence County at 45 COVID-related deaths, as of Tuesday, up from 43 the previous week.
The number of active cases also saw a slight increase of nine up from 160 last week to 169 this week.
A total of 110 new cases were reported during the seven-day period. As of Tuesday the ADH website reported a cumulative case count for Lawrence County of 2,669, up from 2,559 last Tuesday.
The county saw almost as many recoveries as new cases with 99 added to the recovered list, bringing that total to 2,455, up from the 2,356 reported a week ago.
BRTC to require masks on campus
Beginning today (Sept. 1), Black River Technical College will require masks on both the Pocahontas and Paragould campus.
An official statement from the college says, “In response to the increasing number of COVID cases in Northeast Arkansas, and in order to help protect employees, students, their children and local communities, Black River Technical College will require masks whenever social distancing cannot be observed on its campuses. This requirement will be effective starting Wednesday, Sept. 1.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.