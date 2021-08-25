The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission approved the purchase of a new zero-turn mower at its meeting Monday night.
Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard said the city’s existing mower would cost more to repair than it was worth, so she recommended purchasing a new mower.
She said she received a state bid from John Deere, as well as a quote from Cox Implement for a Ferris. She said the previous mower was a Ferris.
“We got almost nine years out of the last one,” she said.
Commissioners approved the purchase at a cost of $9,659.49.
In other business, Hoggard reported that a meeting with the airport’s engineers was scheduled for Tuesday morning. Items on the agenda included discussing the airport’s Capital Improvement Plan and the potential of receiving state grants to help fund additional hangars.
Hoggard said they would like to add corporate hangars this year and then look at adding additional T-hangars the next year.
The state has grant opportunities at 90-10, 80-20 and 50-50 matching.
“We need their money if we are going to build these hangars,” Commission Chair Don Cavenaugh said. “We can’t do it by ourselves.”
