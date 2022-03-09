The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission authorized Manager Stacy Hoggard to apply for a grant from the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics at its meeting on Feb. 28.
Hoggard said the ADA increased the 80/20 grant cap to $400,000 for hangars only. She said the Walnut Ridge airport will seek to add six new T hangars with its grant application.
Commissioners also authorized Hoggard to apply for a 50/50 grant to do pavement work for the hangar.
The grant applications are based on estimates of $518,000 for the hangars and a little over $400,000 for the pavement work. The airport would pay the matching portion of the grants.
“If we get the full grants that would be huge,” Hoggard said.
Also during the meeting, the commission authorized Hoggard to apply for a federal grant through a new Airport Terminal Program, which is providing funding to help modernize and upgrade airport facilities.
The grants are being awarded through new funding released by the federal government. Airports have until March 28 to submit an application.
“We will look for improvements that can be made – lights, security system, handicap accessibility, upgrades to the fire station next door,” Hoggard said. “I’m working with the engineers to see what we could get funded through that program.”
In other business:
it was reported that the recent equipment auction netted $26,857.80 for the airport.
it was announced that a new aircraft maintenance shop has located at the airport in the very north hangar. Pilots Ally, owned by Al Morvin and Tyler Thomas, has one employee so far and is looking to hire another one, according to Hoggard. Tentative plans are for an open house and a fly-in event to mark the grand opening later this month or the first part of April.
commissioners voted to invite the Department of Aeronautics to have its commission meeting at Walnut Ridge in May or June.
