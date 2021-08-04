The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission approved paying off a bank loan at its July 27 meeting.
The airport owed a balance of $32,190.02 on a loan that was taken out to supplement grants received for airport improvements in 2015 and 2016.
The commission voted to use excess funds to pay the loan off rather than continuing to pay interest on the loan. Profit from fuel sales was one of the sources of funds to pay off the loan.
Also at the meeting, Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard updated the board about new industry CF Steel. She reported that they were set to take over the lease on Aug. 1.
