The Arkansas Department of Transportation has issued a notice of intent to prepare an environmental impact statement for the new Hwy. 67 from Lawrence County to the Missouri state line.
ARDOT is providing information and soliciting comments regarding an environmental impact statement that will be prepared regarding the effects of the construction of the Hwy. 67 corridor in Clay, Greene, Lawrence and Randolph counties.
The notice of intent can be viewed online at Future57.TransportationPlanroom.com or at regulations.gov.
Print versions are available at the Corning, Randolph County and Lawrence County libraries.
Comments and supplementary information must be received by July 31.
