Republican Chris Beller has announced his candidacy for State House District 28, a seat that encompasses parts of Independence, Sharp, Lawrence and Stone counties.
Beller was raised in Independence County and is a practicing dentist in Batesville. Along with working in his dental practice, Beller lives on his family’s farm outside Cave City where he enjoys raising cattle.
After joining his father in business, Beller has been active in a number of civic organizations over the past 15 years. Beller describes himself as a dedicated hunter and sportsman with a passion for protecting the state’s natural resources. Beller is running on a conservative platform that promotes the protection of life, support for the 2nd Amendment and enhancing resources for law enforcement.
“I’m running for state representative to protect the values we hold dear; the right to life, our right to bear arms, the right for small businesses to be free from burdensome regulations, and the right of parents to shape their children’s education,” Beller said. “My family’s roots are deep in this district and as state representative, I will fight with all I have to protect our local communities. I will continue to give back to this region, promoting economic growth that creates job opportunities and improves the quality of life for North Arkansas.”
More about Chris Beller
Beller is a 1991 Batesville High School graduate who continued his education at Lyon College, and the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry. He was a paramedic and volunteer fireman prior to joining his father’s dental practice in 2003.
Beller has been active in the community, having served on the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, Batesville Public Facilities Board, Batesville Preservation Association, Batesville City Council, Batesville Parks and Recreation Commission, Vital Link ambulance service board, NEA Dental Society board, Lyon College Board of Trustees, and Independence County Economic Development Foundation. More recently, he has taken on the role of cattle farmer, becoming a member of the Arkansas Cattleman’s Association in 2018.
He and his wife, Jo, have two children and two young grandchildren. They are members at Central United Methodist Church in Batesville.
