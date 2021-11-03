The Black Rock Foothills Celebration will be held this Saturday in downtown Black Rock.
The festival will include music, food and family entertainment, along with a variety of activities.
The day kicks off with the Lion’s Club Pancake Breakfast from 5-9:30 a.m.
Vendors will open at 9 a.m., with the opening ceremony set for 10:30 a.m. A Black Rock business of the year and volunteer of the year will be named.
The festival will include performances by J.R. Rogers and the All Star Band and Lauren Richmond, as well as ATF Martial Arts Academy and others.
Activities include a tug of war contest, Dutch oven cookoff and hot dog eating contest.
On Sunday, a community lunch will be served starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Black Rock Community Center (formerly the school cafeteria) for $8 per person.
